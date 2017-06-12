Liberia: Liberia Voter Roll Alarm - E...

Liberia: Liberia Voter Roll Alarm - Ex-Foreign Minister Ngafuan Calls for State of Emergency

Mr. Augustine Ngafuan, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, who briefly flirted with the idea of a run for the Liberian Presidency, is taking the National Elections Commission to task over what he called a serious state of emergency regarding the just-ended voter roll ahead of this year's presidential elections. Speaking to FrontPageAfrica Saturday, Mr. Ngafuan, now a supporter of Vice President Joseph Boakai said, NEC's handling of the process is giving him jitters.

Chicago, IL

