Liberia: Liberia Corruption Bombshell: President Orders Maritime Head to Return Home

Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has ordered the head of the Liberia Maritime Authority to return home and respond at once to findings obtained in a financial and operational audit of the Private Sector Development Initiatives of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning. PSDI is a project that was established in 2014 at the ministry to provide loans to Liberian-owned Small and Medium Size Entreprises .

