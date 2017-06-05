Liberia: Grand Bassa Health Districts...

Liberia: Grand Bassa Health Districts Meet On Maternal, Newborn Health

Over 150 delegates from across Grand Bassa County's eight health districts are expected to assemble in the Port City of Buchanan on June 13-14 to participate in a Maternal and Newborn Health Conference. The two-day gathering is jointly convened by the Ministry of Health, Grand Bassa County Health Team and health partners with support from the U.S. Agency for International Development funded Maternal and Child Survival Program /Restoration of Health Services project implemented by Jhpiego.

Chicago, IL

