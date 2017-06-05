Liberia: Grand Bassa Health Districts Meet On Maternal, Newborn Health
Over 150 delegates from across Grand Bassa County's eight health districts are expected to assemble in the Port City of Buchanan on June 13-14 to participate in a Maternal and Newborn Health Conference. The two-day gathering is jointly convened by the Ministry of Health, Grand Bassa County Health Team and health partners with support from the U.S. Agency for International Development funded Maternal and Child Survival Program /Restoration of Health Services project implemented by Jhpiego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC