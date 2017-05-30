Liberia: Ecobank - Liberia Employees Wanted for Allegedly Stealing Over U.S.$50K

The Grand Jury of Montserrado County has indicted Ecobank Head of Operations of the Freeport Branch and three other defendants for allegedly defrauding the bank of over US$53,261.07. Three other defendants identified as Jeremaih Mansaray, Mohammed Fahnbulleh and Jamesette Sumo were named in the indictment by the grand jury as accomplices of Wilson Teah, the Head of Operations for Freeport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.