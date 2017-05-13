Helping Liberian children well worth the cost
People shake their heads when they discover you have donated your money to a children's project in remote West Africa. "Don't you know you may need that money yourself before long? You are an old man with lots of health problems that go with growing old."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC