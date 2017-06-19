EU Celebrates the Day of the African Child with 'Legends of Liberia'
On Friday 16th June the European Union held an event to observe the International Day of the African Child at Mary Help of Christians Catholic High School in New Matadi, Monrovia. Speaking at the occasion, EU staff Elizabeth Lanzi Mazzocchini noted that the European Union wished to celebrate the day sharing with the children story-telling based on the tales contained in the EU sponsored reproduction of the 'Legends of Liberia' , a book collecting orally transmitted stories from all the tribes of Liberia.
