DC Takes Jerome G. Korkoya To Court
In furtherance of its resolve to remove Jerome George Korkoya as Chairman of the National Election Commission due to his illegal and dubious citizenship status, the National Democratic Coalition and other collaborating parties have finally dragged the NEC criminal suspect to court. We have prima facie evidence that the current Chairman of NEC is an American, not a Liberian citizen.
