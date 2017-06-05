Conversation group rescue injured tur...

Conversation group rescue injured turtle off Liberian coast

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

A marine conversation group marked World Turtle Day by rescuing an injured loggerhead turtle they found off the coast of Liberia while on an expedition to crack down on illegal fishing. The crew on Sea Shepherd Global spotted the injured turtle floating on the ocean surface off the coast of Monrovia, Liberia on May 23 and sent dive teams out to bring it to safety.

Chicago, IL

