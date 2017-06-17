Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Sav...

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Savannah holds change of command ceremony

23 hrs ago

The change of command ceremony was held at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum. Beach served as the unit's commander for three years and is transferring to the 9th Coast Guard District in Cleveland, OH to serve as the chief of prevention.

Chicago, IL

