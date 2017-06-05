Advice To Liberian Presidential Candidates
The fighting president is the one that is willing to fight to give all Liberians "equal fighting chance" for better livelihoods. He or She is the one who is willing to summon a new dawn to mark a renewed beginning for Liberia by ending the "semi-godly presidency" and the "oligarchy governance structure", which is now in place.
