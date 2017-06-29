24 African leaders expected to attend AU summit in Ethiopia
Twenty-four African leaders are expected to attend the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union from July 3-4 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The information was given on Thursday by Meles Alem, spokesperson for Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs during which he also revealed that Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to attend the conference.
