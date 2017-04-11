WHO on the Liberian outbreak
Thanks to Mike Coston at Avian Flu Diary for posting the link to the Weekly Bulletin on Outbreaks and Other Emergencies published by WHO's Regional Office for Africa. It's a downloadable PDF, and offers the most detailed account of the outbreak that I've yet seen.
