What a Real Feminist Foreign Policy Looks Like

Thursday May 25

Since raising expectations of an ambitious international agenda, Justin Trudeau and his team have worked hard to cultivate the image of a modern, progressive government, led by a young and hip prime minister who attracts positive international attention, holds his own on the world stage and says the right thing. Yet more than 18 months into its mandate, the Trudeau government has not gone beyond platitudes to fully articulate a vision for Canada's engagement in the world beyond "Save Nafta" and "Canada on the Security Council 2021."

Chicago, IL

