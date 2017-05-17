Stasi: Ivanka Trump has no clue about...

Stasi: Ivanka Trump has no clue about real working moms

Saturday May 13

If you can't be with your kids this Mother's Day because you will instead be waiting on other women and their kids, serving them food, cleaning their dishes, doing their laundry, working a full day's shift selling last-minute Mother's Day gifts, working as EMTs, migrant farm workers, maids, health care workers, companions to other women's aged mothers, or simply hoping to live long enough to see your children next Mother's Day because you're serving in the military, wearing a badge, working undercover, or toiling away in any of the hundreds of dangerous or dirty jobs, please remember one thing this Mother's Day: Ivanka Trump loves you.

Chicago, IL

