Spotlight on the community, May 2017

Cpl. Sonya Karchemskiy , who graduated from Jewish Community High School of the Bay in 2011, was one of 121 Israel Defense Forces soldiers honored by the president of Israel at his residence in Jerusalem as part of Israel Independence Day celebrations. After graduating with a chemistry degree from Princeton University in 2015, Karchemskiy immigrated to Israel and joined the IDF, where she works with a canine unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.