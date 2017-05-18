Spotlight on the community, May 2017
Cpl. Sonya Karchemskiy , who graduated from Jewish Community High School of the Bay in 2011, was one of 121 Israel Defense Forces soldiers honored by the president of Israel at his residence in Jerusalem as part of Israel Independence Day celebrations. After graduating with a chemistry degree from Princeton University in 2015, Karchemskiy immigrated to Israel and joined the IDF, where she works with a canine unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC