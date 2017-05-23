Some Thoughts On African PhDs
In her recent article, Reshaping African PhDs , Vice Chancellor Cheryl de la Rey of the University of Pretoria, South Africa, underscored "The growing recognition that knowledge and innovation are critical contributors to national wealth and welfare, postgraduate education - specifically doctorial training - has become a priority for African higher education". Chancellor de la Rey strikes at the core of 21st century issues concerned with knowledge - classical knowledge for the sake of knowledge, as it were, and/or "knowledge & innovation" as critical contributors to national wealth and welfare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC