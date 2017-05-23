Some Thoughts On African PhDs

Some Thoughts On African PhDs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Perspective

In her recent article, Reshaping African PhDs , Vice Chancellor Cheryl de la Rey of the University of Pretoria, South Africa, underscored "The growing recognition that knowledge and innovation are critical contributors to national wealth and welfare, postgraduate education - specifically doctorial training - has become a priority for African higher education". Chancellor de la Rey strikes at the core of 21st century issues concerned with knowledge - classical knowledge for the sake of knowledge, as it were, and/or "knowledge & innovation" as critical contributors to national wealth and welfare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC