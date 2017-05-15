Raise women's role in conflict prevention, resolution: India

United Nations, May 16 - Women have to play a greater role in conflict prevention and resolution and towards this goal India has been training women peacekeepers from around the world, Deputy Permanent Representative Tanmaya Lal told the Security Council on Monday. There is a need to increase and institutionalise the involvement of women in conflict prevention and resolution, he said at the debate on Sexual Violence in Conflict as a Tactic of War and Terrorism.

