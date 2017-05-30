Netanyahu to travel to Africa for second time in year

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board their airplane to Africa for an official state visit in the continent on July 4, 2016 Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Liberia next month for a one-day summit of 15 West African nations. His trip, scheduled for June 4, will mark the second time in a year that the Israeli prime minister has visited Africa.

