Nana Addo Jets Off To Liberia Today |
President Akufo-Addo will today [Friday] leave Accra for Liberia as part of his tour of some West African states. The President will hold bilateral talks with President Sirleaf Johnson as well as address the Ghanaian community in Monrovia.
