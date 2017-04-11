Mystery illness claims 12 lives in Li...

Mystery illness claims 12 lives in Liberia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: WVNY

An unexplained illness has claimed the lives of 12 people in Liberia since April 23, the World Health Organization reported Monday. Twenty-one people have fallen ill, including an unknown number of children, and three remain hospitalized at Francis Grant Hospital in Sinoe County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC