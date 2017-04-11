Mystery illness claims 12 lives in Liberia
An unexplained illness has claimed the lives of 12 people in Liberia since April 23, the World Health Organization reported Monday. Twenty-one people have fallen ill, including an unknown number of children, and three remain hospitalized at Francis Grant Hospital in Sinoe County.
