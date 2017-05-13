More die in Liberia as mystery Ebola-...

More die in Liberia as mystery Ebola-like illness spreads

Wednesday May 3 Read more: South China Morning Post

More people have died amid an outbreak of a mysterious Ebola-like illness that began in southeastern Liberia and has now spread to the capital, with 12 unexplained deaths so far, health authorities said Tuesday. Liberia's health ministry and the World Health Organisation both confirmed a revised death toll from Friday, with a ministry spokesman, Sorbor George, saying the illness first registered in Sinoe County was now present in Monrovia.

Chicago, IL

