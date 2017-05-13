Meningitis Suspected In Unexplained Cluster Of Deaths In Liberia
Four of the 13 patients who died of a mysterious illness in Liberia since April 23 have tested positive for Neisseria meningitidis serogroup C, a bacterial form of meningitis , according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additional testing is ongoing to determine if the other deaths and 30 other illnesses in Sinoe County, Grand Bassa County and the capital city of Monrovia following the wake and funeral of a religious leader in Sinoe County are also due to this type of infection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC