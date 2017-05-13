Meningitis Suspected In Unexplained Cluster Of Deaths In Liberia

Four of the 13 patients who died of a mysterious illness in Liberia since April 23 have tested positive for Neisseria meningitidis serogroup C, a bacterial form of meningitis , according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additional testing is ongoing to determine if the other deaths and 30 other illnesses in Sinoe County, Grand Bassa County and the capital city of Monrovia following the wake and funeral of a religious leader in Sinoe County are also due to this type of infection.

