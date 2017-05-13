Meningitis: Another disease new to Liberia
Addressing a news conference in Monrovia Monday, Health Minister Bernice Dahn said based on the Centers for Disease Control initial report on the cluster of deaths in Sinoe, which later spread to Montserrado and Grand Bassa counties, the Ministry believes that it is dealing with a probable outbreak of Meningitis. According to Minister Dahn, the CDC tested specimens from four patients for 29 different diseases, noting that the tests for 28 of the diseases proved negative, while the Meningitis test proved positive.
