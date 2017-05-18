Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Nobel Laureate and First...

Newswise - Babson College announces that Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will deliver the Commencement address to undergraduate students and graduate students during ceremonies on the Wellesley campus on Saturday, May 20, 2017. President Sirleaf, a Nobel Laureate and the first female President of an African Nation, will receive the honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.