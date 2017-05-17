Liberian leader urges investment in agriculture to end hunger
Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Tuesday called for more investment in the agriculture sector to end hunger in the west African country. Sirleaf, while launching Liberia's Zero Hunger Strategic Review Report in the capital Monrovia, said the country has the potential to grow more food and even export food in the sub-region and to other parts of the world.
