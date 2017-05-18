Liberia: Telcoms Giant Appeals for Tr...

Liberia: Telcoms Giant Appeals for Transparency, Stable Tax Regime

Orange, the France-based global telecommunications operator that purchased a 100% ownership of Cellcom, has appealed to the Government of Liberia for a transparent and stable tax regime in order to develop its investment in the country. Bruno Mettling, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Orange Group and Chairman and CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, said if the country has a transparency and a stable tax framework, it will encourage them to invest more, which will in turn help boast its economy, generating more revenue for government.

