Liberia: Now 28 outbreak cases
The Ministry of Health has clarified that the outbreak of a new disease in Sinoe County has affected twenty-eight persons, while twelve are reported to have died from the disease in total. According to the Chief Medical Officer of Liberia, Dr. Francis Kateh, the Ministry of Health is seriously investigating the new disease but maintains that the Ministry cannot confirm what kind of disease it is until after the investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC