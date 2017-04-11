Liberia: Now 28 outbreak cases

The Ministry of Health has clarified that the outbreak of a new disease in Sinoe County has affected twenty-eight persons, while twelve are reported to have died from the disease in total. According to the Chief Medical Officer of Liberia, Dr. Francis Kateh, the Ministry of Health is seriously investigating the new disease but maintains that the Ministry cannot confirm what kind of disease it is until after the investigation.

