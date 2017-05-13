Liberia: NEC Puts Elections Bill At U...

Liberia: NEC Puts Elections Bill At U.S.$45 Million

4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The National Elections Commission says It will need US$45 million to conduct the October 2017 Presidential and General Elections. According to NEC Chief Executive Officer, C.A. Lamin Lighe, the amount will be used for logistics, voter education, ballot printing and other key electoral activities.

