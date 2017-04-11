Liberia: Greenville calm but confused over strange deaths
The City of Greenville is calm, but remains confused over the recent deaths of 11 persons in the Tiah Town Community. The confusion came from the delay by authorities to tell community dwellers what really killed or caused the deaths of all those persons in one day.
