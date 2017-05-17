Liberia: Govt, World Bank Sign U.S.$15 Million Health Financing Agreement
The Government of Liberia and the World Bank have signed a US$15 million Health Financing Agreement for collaborative disease surveillance and epidemic preparedness in the country. A statement issued yesterday in Monrovia by the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning said the agreement will provide the needed opportunity for Liberia to 'operationalize' lessons from the recent disease outbreak in Sinoe County.
