Food source being investigated after deaths in Liberia
The World Health Organization has not ruled out contaminated food being behind the deaths of 13 people in Liberia. Surveillance is being strengthened through line-listing of cases, contact identification and follow-up, active case search and collection of food and drink samples for toxicology testing.
