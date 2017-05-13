a oeLiberia and every Liberian could prosper if public finance is...

Editor's Note : The Editorial Board of the Perspective Web Site contacted Mr. Martin Kollie to submit the budget documents to support his budgetary numbers after discovering that he understated the total amount of the six Spending entities of the 20176/2017 Liberian Budget. For example, the Office of the President is reported to have used $14,718,651.00 according page #10 of the 2016/2017 Liberian Budget and not the $3,943,340 million Mr. Kollie reported in the article.

