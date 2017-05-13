13 Dead From Unexplained Illness In Liberia
A mysterious illness has killed 13 people and sickened 30 others in Liberia since April 23, according to the World Health Organization. Dr. Alex Gasasira, the WHO's representative in Liberia, told HuffPost on Saturday that while authorities have not found the "smoking gun" of what has caused the unexplained illnesses and deaths in Sinoe County, Grand Bassa County and the capital city of Monrovia, all signs seem to point to an accidental "poisoning event" of some sort.
