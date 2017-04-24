WHO says Liberia taking precautions a...

WHO says Liberia taking precautions after mystery deaths

Liberian health authorities are taking rapid precautionary steps after eight people died of a mystery illness, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, 10 months after the end of a catastrophic two-year Ebola virus outbreak. "Yesterday WHO received a report from Liberia health authorities about a cluster of unexplained illness and deaths in the southern part of the country - Sinoe County," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said in emailed comments.

Chicago, IL

