When Greed and Desperation Overshadows Rationality; A Response to...

L iberians are anxious to see how a CDC Government will project itself at the helm of governance and how it will take steps towards achieving critical policy and law enforcement issues when it takes state power in 2018, with specific reference on clamping down on criminals who will violate our laws when CDC and its leadership have remained blatantly inconsistent on critical national issues that have the potential to and continue to harm the progress of our country and people. The recent action by the CDC and other political stooges who congregated and proffered a resolution in support of the NEC Chairman, Cllr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.