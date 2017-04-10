West Africa: Ecowas Ministers Want 'S...

West Africa: Ecowas Ministers Want 'Special Attention' On Post-Ebola Era

A two-day ECOWAS Ministers of Health meeting has adopted a five-count resolution that would allow Member States to pay special attention to the necessary interventions required for post Ebola national health reconstruction. The resolution also calls for the necessary support for all the Member States of the community, in particular, countries which were most affected by the Ebola virus disease - Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Chicago, IL

