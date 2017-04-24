The Struggle for Social Justice and Economic Freedom Lives on after PATEL
Again, the Sirleaf government, through cunning machinations, has bought itself some time from falling under the quantum weight of the triumphant march of the masses of Liberians onto the stage of history. It now shamelessly celebrates its perceived victory over the people's struggle for economic freedom, thus confirming its anti-democratic credentials.
