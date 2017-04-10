Catalog Record: The independent Republic of Liberia : its Constitution and Declaration of Independence : address of the colonists to the free people of color in the United States, with other documents : issued chiefly for the use of the free people of color The independent Republic of Liberia : its Constitution and Declaration of Independence : address of the colonists to the free people of color in the United States, with other documents : issued chiefly for the use of the free people of color. Published by the Pennsylvania Colonization Society.

