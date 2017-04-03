The Code of Conduct-Potential Recipe for Conflict in 2017
I am Jappah Maxwell Hooks, a Liberian resident in the state of Iowa and an employee of the Iowa state Government. I followed recent developments regarding the March 3rd Ruling of the Supreme Court on the Code of Conduct and your subsequent press statement in public media of your determination to uphold and/or enforce the Code of Conduct as a constitutional prerogative to which the NEC is obliged.
