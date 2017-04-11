NEC Chairman Korkoya Falsified Liberian Citizenship, Lied Under Oath...

H.E Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf P r e sident Republic of Liberia, and Chairperson of ECOWAS Executive Mansion Capitol Hill Monrovia, Liberia The National Democratic Coalition , comprising two of Liberia's foremost political Parties - the New DEAL Movement and the Free Democratic Party , both signatories to the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement that successfully brought peace to Liberia, has in its possession, prima facie evidence that the current Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya, is a citizen of a foreign country, the United States of America.

