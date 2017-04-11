NEC Chairman Korkoya Falsified Liberi...

NEC Chairman Korkoya Falsified Liberian Citizenship, Lied Under Oath...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: The Perspective

H.E Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf P r e sident Republic of Liberia, and Chairperson of ECOWAS Executive Mansion Capitol Hill Monrovia, Liberia The National Democratic Coalition , comprising two of Liberia's foremost political Parties - the New DEAL Movement and the Free Democratic Party , both signatories to the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement that successfully brought peace to Liberia, has in its possession, prima facie evidence that the current Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya, is a citizen of a foreign country, the United States of America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,727,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC