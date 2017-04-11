Mystery deaths in Liberia linked to f...

Mystery deaths in Liberia linked to funeral: WHO

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Reuters

Nine people have died and eight are sick in Liberia after attending the funeral of a religious leader, the World Health Organization said on Friday. A WHO spokeswoman said initial results reported by Liberian authorities had ruled out Ebola as the cause, but could not say whether samples were being sent to other laboratories for confirmation.

