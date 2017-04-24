Museveni: Education not key to solving Africa's problems
President Museveni has pegged the countless problems ravaging Africa such as wars, poverty, diseases, hunger and underdevelopment on policy blunders made by technocrats and political leaders, and urged fellow leaders to stop 'ideological meandering". The President advised leaders to come out clearly and build on strategies that will help transform their people, especially using the vast natural resource wealth.
