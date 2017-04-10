Liberian President William R. Tolbert...

Liberian President William R. Tolbert Is Killed in Military Coup

William Richard Tolbert, Jr. was the 20th President of Liberia from 1971 until 1980, when he was killed in a coup d'tat . Trained as a civil servant, he entered the country's House of Representatives in 1943 for the True Whig Party, then the only established party in the country.

