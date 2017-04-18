Liberia: Vice President Pinpoints Edu...

Liberia: Vice President Pinpoints Education Problems

6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Problems affecting Liberia's education system have been weighed in by Vice President Joseph Nyumah in an address at the Liberian Educational Forum in the United States where he outlined challenges including lack of adequate funding, poor allocation of meager resources, a heavily centralized school system in Monrovia, with the rest of the country receiving little or no attention. Besides these towering issues, Veep Boakai said the situation was even more complex with the lack of reliable data to inform sound decision making coupled with a massive brain drain of skilled and professional educators as well as lack of access to education for a generation of young people in the rural areas.

