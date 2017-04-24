Liberia: Something bad is happening

Liberia: Something bad is happening

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

JUST IN: There's a deadly outbreak in Sinoe County, southeastern #Liberia which started at the weekend and escalated on Monday & Tuesday. Sources at the F.J Grante Hospital in Greenville speak of over a dozen deaths - with health officials donning PPEs similar to those worn during Ebola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC