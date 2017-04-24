Liberia: Seven die 'mysteriously' in ...

Liberia: Seven die 'mysteriously' in Greenville

Residents of the port city of Greenville, Sinoe County woke up yesterday to discover that half a dozen of their kinsmen had died under mysterious circumstances. In his reaction to the news, Derry S. Dokie, the Ministry of Health's representative in River Cess with oversight responsibility for Sinoe County, said in a text response to the Daily Observer that there were "unexplained causes of the deaths which started at about 5 a.m." "Since 5 a.m. today six persons have died from suspected fever of unknown cause," which health personnel in the county are investigating.

Chicago, IL


