Liberia: Mysterious Deaths 'Not From Ebola'

Authorities at the Ministry of Health yesterday reported that results of the initial tests conducted by investigators on specimen from the seven persons that died on Tuesday in Greenville, Sinoe County, ruled out Ebola virus disease as the cause of the deaths. "Of the 17 persons who have fallen ill so far as of Tuesday, April 25, nine have died, while eight patients are currently admitted and are undergoing treatment at the Francis J. Grant Hospital in Greenville," the MoH said.

