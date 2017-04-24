Liberia: Mysterious Deaths 'Not From ...

Liberia: Mysterious Deaths 'Not From Ebola'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Authorities at the Ministry of Health yesterday reported that results of the initial tests conducted by investigators on specimen from the seven persons that died on Tuesday in Greenville, Sinoe County, ruled out Ebola virus disease as the cause of the deaths. "Of the 17 persons who have fallen ill so far as of Tuesday, April 25, nine have died, while eight patients are currently admitted and are undergoing treatment at the Francis J. Grant Hospital in Greenville," the MoH said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,648,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC