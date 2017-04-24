Liberia: More on the Greenville outbreak

1 hr ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

Thanks to Greg Folkers for emailing the link to this April 25 report from GNN Liberia: 9 Persons Die Mysteriously In Sinoe County . The full report and then a comment: Police in Sinoe County, southeastern Liberia, are investigation the mysterious death of nine persons after a repass of one late Edwin Dunbar, former Proprietor of One Family Entertainment Center who died few weeks ago in Greenville following a 2-night wake keeping.

Chicago, IL

