Liberia: High-Powered AU Peer Review Team Visits Country

A high-powered mission of the African Peer Review Mechanism led by the vice chairperson of the APR Panel of Eminent Persons and Lead Panelist in charge of Liberia, Brigette Sylvia Mabandla, arrived yesterday Tuesday, April 4, in Monrovia on a two-week appraisal of Liberia's Self-Assessment Report. The 11 member delegation will visit several counties to engage major stakeholders on the African Peer Review process and discuss key issues in Liberia's country review report, according to a press release from the mission.

