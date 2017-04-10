Liberia: Harsh criticism of Ellen Joh...

Liberia: Harsh criticism of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

One of the saddest stories of this year has been the death of Salome Karwah, a Liberian health worker who was featured on the cover of Time magazine as a fighter in the 2014 Ebola epidemic. She lost most of her family to the disease.

Chicago, IL

